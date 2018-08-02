ROSEBURG — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be among top performers at the 2018 Douglas County Fair.
The group performs Aug. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater;
Also performing that week are:
* Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Aug. 8 at 7:30, also at the amphitheater;
* Country singer Gary Allan Aug. 10, beginning at 7:30 at the same location; and Christian rock band Kutless Aug. 11, starting at 7 p.m.
For more information or tickets visit douglasfairgrounds.com.
All concerts are free with the fair admission and there's reserved seating for all concerts, according to a press release from the Douglas County Fairgrounds personnel.
The Douglas County Fair lasts from Aug. 7-11.
Children ages 12 and younger will get in for free, courtesy of Bi-Mart.