BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will begin hosting a monthly Prostate Cancer Support Group. The goal of the group will be to offer support, idea sharing and education with fellow survivors and fighters.
The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 27, in the hospital’s main conference room, 900 11th St. SE and will be led by SCHHC employee and survivor Reuben Guzman. Guzman is passionate about this new group and is looking forward to lively discussions and to offering his knowledge and support to the men in the community.
For more information, contact Scott McEachern at smceachern@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1040.