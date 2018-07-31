BAY AREA — North Bend Medical Center, a strong supporter of South Coast Hospice, has created a huge event to benefit hospice services to patients and family members. The “Mega Sale” has become one of the largest yard sale in the Bay Area, with space fees donated to South Coast Hospice. A huge variety of treasures have been sold in past years, including saddles, baby clothes, garden tools, artwork, kitchenware, linens, toys, furniture, jewelry, books and much more.
This year, the event will be held 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday, Aug. 11, in the parking lot at North Bend Medical Center, located at 1900 Woodland Drive, North Bend. Over 40 vendors will be present at this growing event. Everyone is welcome to buy a spot to sell their treasures or tasty treats (requires food handler’s permits). Spots are $20 and are the size of two parking spaces. Those interested can contact Susan Molzahn at 541-267-5151,ext. 1474 or Carol Gardner at 541-269-2986.
According to a recent Gallop poll, 88 percent of Americans stated if they were terminally ill and had a choice, they would prefer to die at home, surrounded by loved ones. Many people wish to make the most of the moments they have left. South Coast Hospice, along with area medical partners, helps to make this possible.
South Coast Hospice is a nonprofit organization that has provided compassionate and quality care and bereavement services to patients and their families in our area since its grassroots inception in 1985. Any patient who meets the eligibility requirements can receive services from South Coast Hospice, regardless of his or her insurance or ability to pay. This is possible due to memorial gifts, grants, sales from the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store and other types of community support.
When patients are told they are terminally ill, receive a prognosis of six months or less, and do not wish to pursue or have exhausted curative treatment, they may be eligible for hospice services. Patients or family members can talk with their physician to request a referral. Once on service, each patient has a physician-led care team comprised of a primary care nurse, home health aide, social worker, and a chaplain and/or trained volunteer to see to their physical, emotional, spiritual, practical and social needs, without the worry of cost. Every patient’s care plan is unique and is driven by the patient and their loved ones. Attention is paid to what is important to the patient and how to help them be as comfortable as possible – and have treasured moments of joy and peace during this phase of their life.
For more information about South Coast Hospice’s services, call 541-269-2986.