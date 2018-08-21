Planning Commission
The Bandon Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, in the council chambers at City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda: Election of officers (chairman and vice-chairman to serve until June 30, 2020) and minutes from the June 28 and July 26 regular Planning Commission meetings.
Public comment for items not on the agenda, with a three-minute limit.
Public hearings: Findings of Fact, Conditional Use Permit, Bandon Professional Building, LLC – to convert the existing structure at 475 Elmira Ave. SE in a 19-unit residential care facility in City of Bandon.
Discussion/other; commissioner’s comments; adjourn regular meeting.
Work session: Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance.
Port of Bandon
The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, in the Sprague Room of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
On the agenda: Consent calendar, meeting minutes, financial report and business items; boat rinse station; public salmon art request; port ordinances; marina piling analysis, Wild Rivers Coast Alliance grants; Old Town Marketplace/fish market update; Prosper property donation; modular benches; thank you letters, public comment, adjourn.
Southern Coos Health District
The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE in Bandon.
Agenda items include staff reports and reports on health district operations for July, election of officers, consideration of Resolution 2018-02 Culture of Safety, and consideration of Employee Alcohol and Drug Use Policy.