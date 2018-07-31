CHARLESTON — Lively storytelling and refreshments, will be hosted by the owners of Amethyst & Alchemy, and publisher, SpiritBooks/Portal Center Press, as Florence author Nin Sharyn Bebeau introduces Meshka, the little Hungarian grandmother who survives disaster and, with other refugees, discovers a whole new way we all can live. "Meshka the Wise Woman" was just released and is the first volume of a trilogy by Bebeau that helps us all to see how following our inner guidance can help humanity create a way of living that is in harmony with each other and the planet, and is a fascinating read. The stories and signing will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Amethyst & Alchemy, 63357 Boat Basin Road in Charleston.
