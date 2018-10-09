BANDON — The public is invited to a free educational workshop to explain the new Medicare options for 2019. The 40 minute workshop will be presented by Retirement Specialist for All Oregon Insurance Ralph Ray. The workshop will be held at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Ray will explain the sometimes confusing and complicated federal healthcare regulations, to both those turning 65, older retirees, and veterans, who may feel that they are paying too much. Major differences in the types of Medicare and the new choices available in Coos County during the annual enrollment period Oct. 15 through Dec 7 will be discussed.
Ray will go beyond Medicare to discuss what Medicare does not cover. Age-related chronic conditions can overwhelm families. Many will require skilled nursing care in a long term care facility.
Ray, who has worked in a LTC facility states, “Many of us only need a little extra help with the activities of daily living to be able to stay at home. The new model is at-home-healthcare which helps delay the need for leaving our homes. It's also called aging in place."
"We all deserve to live at home, and this may be a wonderful option for you," Ray said.