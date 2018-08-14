BANDON - The Greater Bandon Association has named the August recipient of its Volunteer of the Month award. Margaret Pounder has been chosen as GBA completes its third year of presenting this award to the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Pounder was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Mercantile at the Aug. 6 Bandon City Council meeting.
Because of Pounder's enthusiasm and energy, the Old Town Merchants started meeting together a decade ago to pool resources and have guest speakers explain aspects of the community and how they affected Old Town. She then became a driving force to get Bandon involved and included in Oregon’s Main Street program, the initial step leading to the ivolvement of the Greater Bandon Association. Her years as a Bandon Chamber of Commerce board member and president give an indication of her tireless efforts to help make Bandon a successful, thriving community.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the September award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Aug. 31.