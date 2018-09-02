COOS BAY — Film-goers in Coos Bay will unite with over 100,000 film-lovers around the world during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 8, when the 21st annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at over 300 art house cinemas around the world. The Festival will be held at the Egyptian Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 27-29, with an additional screening at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 general or $6 to theater members. Passes will not be accepted.
All shorts are less than 20 minutes long, some with little or no dialogue, and in all genres. Nothing is ruled out.
Nine Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from Austria, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, New Zealand, the USA, and two films from the United Kingdom. These final nine short films represent the best shorts from among 1,565 submissions from 73 countries received by Manhattan Short in 2018, a testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films.
This year's finalists bring together an extraordinary range of film genres including intimate dramas, fast-paced animation, spine-tingling tales, a World War II epic, a film shot entirely underwater, and a dark comedy as part of the Manhattan Short 2018 program.
The Final 9 are "Baghead" (United Kingdom), "Fire in Cardboard City" (New Zealand), "Home Shopper" (USA), "Her" (Kosovo) "Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times" (United Kingdom), "Someone"(Germany), "Chuchotage" (Hungary), "Fauve" (Canada), "Lacrimosa" (Austria).
To find out more about the one world, one week, one festival event, visit www.manhattanshort.com.