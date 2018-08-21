Subscribe for 17¢ / day
NORTH BEND — Community volunteers are invited to participate with the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Coos Bay Stake for the 12th annual Make a Difference Day from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 25, for Ferry Road Park cleanup. 

Brush clearing, trail maintenance, painting playground equipment and picnic tables, constructing a new metal roof on restroom - please bring your own tools (with your name).

A potluck lunch will begin at noon with burgers and hot dogs provided. 

Have questions? Contact Aric Farnsworth at aricfarnsworth@gmail.com.

