NORTH BEND — Community volunteers are invited to participate with the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Coos Bay Stake for the 12th annual Make a Difference Day from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 25, for Ferry Road Park cleanup.
Brush clearing, trail maintenance, painting playground equipment and picnic tables, constructing a new metal roof on restroom - please bring your own tools (with your name).
A potluck lunch will begin at noon with burgers and hot dogs provided.
Have questions? Contact Aric Farnsworth at aricfarnsworth@gmail.com.