COQUILLE — A Ceramic Trinket Workshop taught by Ronita Yvarra will be offered at the Coquille Valley Art Center located at 10144 Highway 42, just a mile and a half southeast of Coquille. No experience is needed, and all the supplies and kiln firings are included in the workshop that will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 4, at the center. Ronita will teach participants how to make a small trinket boxes, one of her specialties.
This workshop will teach several construction methods such as pinch, coil, and slab building. Each participant will have an opportunity to construct and decorate two small boxes. Ages 12 and older are welcome. Class size is limited.
Ronita was an accomplished tattoo artist in California for many years. She also is an accomplished artist in painting, jewelry making, as well as ceramics. She became a member of the Coquille Valley Art Association shortly after returning to the area.
Cost will be $20 for CVAA members and $25 for non-members. Fees include all supplies and firings. Participants should be able to make two small boxes during class time. There will be a follow up class to glaze the artwork, at no extra cost. CVAA will fire up to two pieces per person, which will be available for pick up approximately one month after the workshop date.
To register for her workshop, call the Art Center at 541-396-3294 or Kathy at 541-572-2198