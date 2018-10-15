BANDON - As a way to help the local community understand and take an active part in their healthcare, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is continuing its monthly forums to allow the community to see, touch and better understand the technologies our community hospital has to offer.
October’s forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 17 in the hospital's conference room, 900 11th St. SE. Admission is free to the public. The focus will be on the SCHHC Medical Imaging Department in the area of low dose lung screenings.
Everyone is welcome to join SCHHC's credentialed staff as they educate the public on lung cancer, one of the most common types of cancer, and this new screening that is available here at their local hospital. The screenings are for those who are 55 and over and have smoked 30 pack years, meaning one pack a day for 30 years, two packs a day for 15 years, or three packs a day for 10 years.
Snacks and refreshments from the SCHHC dietary department will be provided. Everyone who participates will be presented with educational materials they may use in consultation with their primary care physician to determine if this test is right for them.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.