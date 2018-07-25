COOS BAY — Logos Players will hold auditions for the play "Harvey" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, July 31 Auditions will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay.
We're doing some interesting new things with this classic show.
"Harvey" by Mary Chase is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that debuted in 1944. The lead character, Elwood P. Dowd, was famously played by Jimmy Stewart in the 1950 film of the same name. There are 12 characters ranging in age from 17 to 70.
Rehearsals begin Monday, Aug. 6 and performances will be held Oct. 5-7, and Oct. 12-14. Proceeds will support Bay Area First Step.
Seeking to cast the following:
Dr. Chumley: An esteemed psychiatrist and the head of Chumley’s Experimental Rest Home for the Mentally Askew. He is a difficult, exacting man who will go to any length to protect the reputation of his sanitarium and his own reputation as one of the most renowned psychiatrists in the world. But his interaction with Elwood and Harvey reveal an unexpected vulnerability. Age: ready to retire. Major role.
Dr. Sanderson: A young and highly qualified psychiatrist, handpicked by Chumley. His talent is only surpassed by his vanity. He is as infatuated with Nurse Kelly as she is with him, though he struggles not to let on. Age 28-36. Major role.
Judge Gaffney: An old family friend of the Dowds and the family’s lawyer. . .a little in love with Veta, Elwood's sister. Aged 40-70. Major role.
Wilson: A brute of a man, the muscle of Chumley’s Rest, a devoted orderly responsible for handling the patients who will not cooperate voluntarily. Aged 18-25. Major role.
Myrtle Mae Simmons: Veta’s 17-year-old daughter (and Elwood’s niece). Both Veta and Myrtle are about the business of finding Myrtle a man to marry--a mission that is made impossible with Elwood and Harvey constantly popping in. Myrtle is extremely self-centered. Major role.
Betty Chumley: Dr. Chumley’s kind and talkative wife. Aged 30-60. Featured role, one scene.
Nurse Kelly: A pretty young woman who has a love/hate relationship with Dr. Sanderson. Aged 20-28. Major role.
There are some small cameo and non-speaking roles, as well, if you just want to dip your toes in the water of theater or are uncomfortable with tackling large parts. If you want to be involved, let us know.
If you are interested in auditioning, or would like more information, contact Brenda Sund at 541-294-6041.