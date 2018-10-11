COOS BAY — The popular, “A Little Lunch Music,” series returns to Coos Bay Public Library Oct. 8-12. In celebration of Oregon Days of Culture, live music will be performed from noon-1:30 p.m. each day in the Myrtlewood Room beginning Monday, Oct. 8 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 12. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch or purchase a modestly priced bowl of soup plus bread provided by Black Market Gourmet to help support the library foundation.
The series kicks off Monday, Oct. 8, with guitar virtuoso Al Giardinelli. Al’s influences are vast and performances can range anywhere from the gypsy jazz music of Django Rheinhardt to Delta Blues and Americana, to hot electric blues, along with his originals the result is a unique and highly versatile sound. Tuesday, Oct. 9, Stacy Rose and Gail Elber offer lively Celtic music on a variety or unique instruments as The Little Match Girls. Classical string music by Three Friends will be performed by Claire Mohr, Audrey Hassani, and Luanne May on Wednesday. Thursday, Oct. 11, Fred Corbett and Dale Inskeep bring mandolin and six-string bass guitar alive with Curiously Unique Jazz. The series will wind-up Friday with Kenny Croes and Mike Dado and their eclectic stylings including Americana, Bluegrass, Country, Folk and maybe a touch of oldtime rock 'n' roll as Caught Short Handed.
This free public event is sponsored by the Coos Bay Public Library Foundation and the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. For more information, call the library at 541-269-1101 or visit http://coosbaylibrary.org.