Last May, walking near Mingus Park, I discovered a Little Free Library on the corner of Eighth Street and Eighth Terrace. I was delighted to see one in our community because I've picked up some great reads at mini libraries in other cities.
Since I found this one I've read some really great books. I love historically based cultural just about anything. One of the first books I found was "America's First Daughter," about Thomas Jefferson's daughter and the politically complicated relationships of her family owning slaves, people they loved. How diplomatic relationships and moral and cultural norms of the time complicated life. It was a great period piece to read, especially just before the Fourth of July. In fact that book might be right up there with "Pillars of the Earth," by Ken Follett, my all time favorite. But then "Lonesome Dove" by Larry McMurtry was darn good, but I digress. Just sayin' — some good books.
The greatest part of finding that resource is that I can return my book(s), make a selection and be on my way in less than 3 minutes. Admittedly I may have more than one book borrowed at the moment because I've rediscovered reading for pleasure.
The problem? I may be bogarting books, I have three. To be fair I have put more books in than I've taken away.
I ran into Margaret Partner one day when I was visiting the library and she mentioned that someone really liked the kids' books. That someone may not be respecting the spirit of the sharing, because they just taketh. So yes, bring children's books. Either someone is working on their own children's library or they have a bad Jones of some kind.
I know a lot of folks like reading on electronic gadgets but that's not for me, they require electricity and/or batteries, and materials that go to a landfill eventually. I feel a lot better about recyclable books. And hint hint, they're easy to share.
So perhaps you'd like to find out a little more about setting up a Little Free Library in your yard or business. Good news, there is a Little Library Informational Workshop being held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Coos Bay Boat Building Center, the big red building at 100 Newmark Ave. on the waterfront in Empire.
Dana Gabb who built the unit near Mingus Park will be there. He's put together a few kits available to purchase. Margaret Partner, who's son, Jeb, the Little Free Library is dedicated to, will be there to talk about the process of setting one up and maintaining it. This Little Library near Mingus was funded by the Coos Cultural Coalition through a grant. That's something else you may learn more about.
Questions about the workshop? Contact Tom Leahy at 541-217-4365.