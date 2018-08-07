BANDON - The Bandon Library's Staff Picks Project was launched in September 2017. While the children's section of the library has enjoyed support for many years, patrons and staff looked for ways to build the adult collections. Staff Picks is a never-before-tried project initiated by the Bandon librarians partnering in fundraising efforts with the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation. The goal was to crowd source $10,000 to enhance the adult book budget. That goal was reached in four months. Thank you Bandonians! Community support is the ground super force that has created one of the best South Coast libraries. The Bandon Library is part of the Coastline Library Network with both Coos and Curry counties in a shared database.
The Staff Picks Project was intended to last one year. But ... why stop now? Do you want to keep it growing? You can keep this project alive by donating online on the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation website or you can bring your donations into the library (please write Staff Picks Project on your check memo).
Look for blue stars on the covers of all staff picks. The latest arrivals are displayed with the new library materials. Older ones have been incorporated into the general collection. Staff picks is a diverse collection of books, books on CD and DVDs that go beyond the blockbuster with documentaries, indie and foreign films. This collection bubbles with innovation – some would say it's eclectic and quirky. You and the librarians have proved that the Bandon Library can go beyond the basics. It's all about the energy. There is nothing like the vibrancy of new books to attract and enrich.
You can visit the BLFF website, bandonlff.org, to access a complete list of the fabulous items purchased with your donations. The Staff Picks Project is proud to offer an urbane collection in its efforts to provide materials you might expect from a much larger library. Press that donation button and the project will continue.
It is often stated that a library is the center of a community. Bandon has gone out of its way to prove that true.