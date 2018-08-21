COOS BAY — Southern Oregon's Financial Fraud & Security Team will give a free Fraud Awareness Seminar covering common scams and fraudulent financial activity so you can learn how to avoid becoming a victim. The seminar will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Egyptian Theatre located at 229 S Broadway in Coos Bay.
Presenters will include Adult Protective Services and The Security & Loss Prevention Department of Northwest Community Credit Union. There will be door prizes for the first 100 people and there also will be prize drawings conducted during the event. Concessions will be available for purchase during the event.