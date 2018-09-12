CHARLESTON — The ladybug has been deemed a fairy godmother for plants. In their lifetime of about one year, a ladybug can eat as many as 5,000 aphids, that’s almost 14 garden pests a day! Sadly, popular agricultural practices have contributed to the decline in ladybug populations. Learn how to protect this vital component of our ecosystem. By showing ladybugs and other insects some love, you can make an impact. The Ladybug Love program will be held 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the South Slough Interpretive Center located at 61907 Seven Devils Road. Space is limited so registration is required. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.