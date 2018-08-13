BANDON - As a way to help the local community understand and take an active part in their healthcare, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center started monthly forums to allow the community to see, touch and better understand the technologies Bandon's community hospital has to offer.
August’s forum will be held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the hospital, 900 11th St. SE. The focus will be on the SCHHC Medical Imaging Department in the area of sonography, also known as ultrasound. Attendees will be able to participate with a live demonstration featuring a Beta Fish.
SCHHC's credentialed staff will educate the public on this technology, which benefits Bandon residents and Coos County. Snacks and refreshments from the SCHHC dietary department will be provided. Everyone who participates will be presented with educational materials they may use in consultation with their primary care physician.
Admission is free to the public.