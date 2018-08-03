COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will be offering an Introduction to Google Drive class for novice users. This class will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the library’s Internet computers. Registered participants should be at the front entrance at 9:15 a.m.
Attendees will learn how to access their free Google Drive accounts, accessible to those with Gmail accounts, and learn to use Google Drive for creating documents, performing basic word processing features, uploading files, and sharing documents. Anyone who plans to attend must have an active, accessible Gmail account and be comfortable using a computer mouse and the Internet.
Class is free of charge but seating is limited, so registration is required, at goo.gl/vA7LnS or at the Reference Desk. Quesitions? Call 541-269-1101.