COOS BAY — Refresh your notary knowledge and get answers to your questions by attending a Secretary of State sponsored seminar for current and future notaries public who are 18 and older. The seminar will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at Southwestern's Newmark Center in room 207.
The free seminar is a thorough examination of notary basics: what a notary is, responsibilities and liabilities, how to notarize, notary certificates, and maintaining the notary journal. This is your chance to talk with a representative of the state agency that regulates notaries, and to participate in lively discussions about notary procedures, best practices and regulation.
For more information contact Heather Wilson at heather.s.wilson@oregon.com or at 503-986-2332 or find more online at http://notsem.sos.state.or.us.