BANDON — It's a wonderful time of year to eat outdoors.
Because of our weather most of the year, most restaurants in our area don't offer outdoor dining, but those that do have to be loving it right about now.
On a recent Monday, sports editor John Gunther and I headed out to Bandon to visit La Fiesta down on the Bandon waterfront.
There was no parking in front of the restaurant, and that turned out to be a good thing. We found a spot along the side road, and while walking back, saw that there was a table available on the glassed-in deck.
The weather was perfect. 67 degrees with a very slight breeze, but behind the glass on the patio, you couldn't even feel the breeze.
While walking through the restaurant, I noticed their special board had "Fish taco platter, $12." Made my decision easy. I glanced at the menu, but not as seriously as if I didn't know what I was going to order.
The fish taco platter special on Monday at La Fiesta in Bandon. The soft taco shells were filled with grilled fish, a tomato and cilantro sauc…
John has been on a mission to try meals that are out of his comfort zone, so he asked the waiter about the flautas (think taquitos on steroids).
"This will be new for me," he said. "Gets me away from the burrito Colorado that I usually get."
While we waited we chatted about our week. I've been on vacation for nine days, and Autumn and I celebrated our anniversary and her birthday by staying at the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast. What a fabulous trip. And John continued his running ways, participating in both the Mayor's Firecracker Run in Mingus Park and the White Cedar Days 10K in Powers.
And now he's wondering if he has enough training in to tackle Circle the Bay next month.
He'll need to do a little running after our meal at La Fiesta, so let's just call that training incentive.
La Fiesta has a long list of lunch specials, all of which are $6. And as you can see from John's plate, there's no shortage of food. His flautas were made with shredded beef and came with plenty of sour cream and guacamole as well as the traditional rice and beans.
The flautas lunch special at La Fiesta. The shredded beef flautas come with a healthy portion of sour cream and guacamole. The lunch specials are $6.
My fish tacos were quite good. There was plenty of grilled fish, made with a tomato and cilantro sauce with melted cheese. They were quite good on their own, but, of course, I used my sour cream and guacamole to make them even better.
The three tacos were quite filling with the rice and beans.
Autumn and I recently had dinner on the Florence waterfront in a restaurant with outdoor dining, but it was a little breezy and you had to wonder if everything, including their umbrellas, was going to stay in place.
So, it's nice to find a place like La Fiesta that has taken the weather into account. From our table you couldn't see the water, but that's OK, it's just nice to be able to eat outdoors sometimes.