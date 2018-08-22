REEDSPORT — The 26th annual Kool Coastal Nights car show and weekend events are scheduled. Registration for the car show kicks off 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Phillip Boe Memorial Park on Beach Boulevard. The first 200 vehicles registered will receive a special goody bag. All hot rods 1979 and older are welcome, sorry no 4x4s. Show and Cruise, $25.
Then Saturday, Aug. 25, registration will continue 8-11 a.m. There will be raffle tickets sold, a 50/50 drawing, and sweatshirts and T-shirts available to purchase.
Vendors will be open and DJ Carlson will provide some sound starting at 8 a.m.
From 11 a.m-1 p.m. Live music will be provided by Back In Time at Phillip Boe Memorial Park where the Poker Walk begins at 11 with a $5 entry fee.
The Show 'N' Shine will continue until 4 p.m. when winners will be announced and the a photo shoot arranged for The People's Choice winner.
The Harbor Cruise will be held from 5-6 p.m. for registered participants of the Show 'N' Shine. A $5 fee will be charged for vehicles that did not show but wanting to cruise. Kool Coastal Night plaques will be awarded.
Organizers are asking those who plan to attend to not hold spaces for cruise spectators. It should be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Advance registration is available at www.koolcoastalnights.com.