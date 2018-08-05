PISTOL RIVER — Kimo Hussey, Ukulele performer and teacher, advocate of Aloha and lover of Kanikapila will give a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug 11, at Pistol River Friendship Hall located at 24252 Carpenterville Road in Pistol River.
Kimo will also lead a Baritone Ukulele Retreat Aug 9-12. Those interested may contact Les Stansell at 541-247-7636 or by email at les@stansellguitars.com.
For more information about Hussey, visit www.KimoHussey.com.
Tickets to his performance are $20 and available at Wright’s Custom Framing in Brookings (541-469-7900) and at Gold Beach Books in Gold Beach (541-247-2495). Tickets may also be reserved online at www.pistolriver.com.