COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library will be offering its monthly program, Spanglish, for anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. This event will be held 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 25, in the library’s Myrtlewood Room.
This program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for 90 minutes in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome, its free and open to everyone. No registration required.
Questions? Call 541-269-1101..