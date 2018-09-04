BANDON - The Southern Coos Health Foundation’s gift shop, located at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, 900 11th St. SE, has recently started selling dōTERRA essential oils and offering classes to inform and educate the community about the many uses and benefits those oils.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in the main conference room at Southern Coos Hospital, a free class will be offered to discuss and demonstrate how essential oils in everyday routines may provide people with added immune support as the weather changes and cold and flu season begins.
The class will be led by local dōTERRA Wellness Advocate Statia Ryder. Each attendee will leave with a sample of dōTERRA OnGuard Blend or Wild Orange oil. Information will also be available on how to order through the gift shop and support the local hospital. Those who make an order of over $50 will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of dōTERRA OnGuard Sanitizing Spray. Those interested in the class are encouraged to call or email Sabrina Johnson to reserve a spot as space and supplies will be limited.
For more information, contact Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.