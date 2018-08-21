Subscribe for 17¢ / day
COOS BAY — South Coast Hospice & Palliative Care Services will be offering community education and volunteer training classes covering important topics on the death and dying experience. This series also will prepare volunteers to become better support to loved ones during end of life situations.

The 11 sessions will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 4 through Nov. 13, at South Coast Hospice Community Bereavement & Education Center located at 1610 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.

To register for the series call Anita at 541-269-2986 or email a.mcconnell@hospice.org.

