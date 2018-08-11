COOS BAY — Tales of the Coos once again will be center stage as the Dolphin Players present their sixth annual Hollering Place Radio Show, featuring a blend of new and favorite material, taken from Tribal stories and local history.
Opening Friday, Aug. 24 and running through Sunday, Sept. 2, the Hollering Place Radio Show brings stories from yesteryear's Coos County to life. Celebrating the rich history of the area, the show is produced with the cooperation of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and the shows will include traditional Tribal music, pictures and stories, as well as tales of early European settlers.
Under the direction of Kevin Gowrylow and Zoe Shields, The Hollering Place Radio Show will use live sound effects. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for children under 12. The first Saturday, Aug. 25, is pay what you can, when the ticket price is whatever will fit one's budget.
Tickets will be available at the door. For reservations call 541-808-2611 or go to the website at thedolphinplayers.webs.com.
The Dolphin Playhouse is at 580 Newmark in the Historic Empire District of Coos Bay.