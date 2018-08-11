BANDON — Performer, composer, arranger and producer, also a teacher and administrator, Randy Hathaway from Yakima, Wash., will have a CD signing event for his new album, Classical Guitar In America, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant located at 375 Second St. SE, Bandon. The Pacific Northwest native has a scheduled interviewed set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on radio station KBOG 97.9.
Hathaway describes his compositions as the inherent sceneries of North America speaking clearly through the use of tonality, while musical languages of European and Latin origins are respectfully echoed on his 2017 double CD release " Classical Guitar In America."
Hathaway attended Cornish College of the Arts where he holds a Bachelor's of Music in performance. His accomplishments include performing and arranging music with two chamber ensembles. Composition seamlessly spun out of those experiences. His first composition was performed live on radio just two months after completion. That piece then made its way to the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet for multiple performances. A colleague performed that first solo guitar work in Japan to an enthusiastic reception.
Today, universities and colleges invite Hathaway to coach faculty and students who perform his compositions and arrangements.
In 2014, Hathaway recruited 18 musicians to start recording "Classical Guitar in America." Ten artists contributed images for the sheet music and album cover. The project came to completion in 2017.