COOS BAY — In honor of World Habitat Day this October, Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is celebrating the Coos County community from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
Those who visit the Habitat ReStore, at 776 S. Second St. in Coos Bay will receive 10 percent off their total purchases all day. A free hot-dog picnic lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 to be entered to win a $50 VIP pass from Jerry’s Rogue Jets. In addition, the Habitat team will be available to provide updates on Coos County Habitat’s affordable home ownership programs, including their 25th home build, manufactured home renovation project and critical home repair program.
Habitat ReStore donations and purchases help Coos County Habitat for Humanity eradicate substandard housing and work toward its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Everyone is invited to stop by on Oct. 6.