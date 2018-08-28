BANDON - Bandon Crossings will host a fundraising Golf Scramble on Saturday, Sept 29, to benefit the Bandon Aquatic Center. Four-person teams as well as individual entries are now being accepted.
The event promises to be a lot of fun with America's favorite house guest and funnyman, Kato Kaelin, scheduled as host and emcee of the raffle, barbecue lunch and prize-giving events. Winners will receive a trophy and be able to grab a picture with Kaelin.
More details are outlined on registration forms posted on www.bandonpool.com or on Facebook at Bandon Community Swimming Pool. Registration forms are also available at ACE Hardware, Bandon Crossings, Bandon Inn, Bandon Mercantile, The Cobbler's Bench and South Coast Bicycles.
For more information, call Frank Cronan, 541-350-6247, or Ann King at 541-347-2534.