FLORENCE — Every weekend in August, Three Rivers Casino Resort's Blue Bills Sports Bar & Tap Room features live shows performed by top local artists. Soulful and rhythmic music by Allen Giardinelli and Hot Club Quintet will be playing Friday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 25. Al and the quintet will take the stage starting at 7 p.m.
Allen Giardinelli has been playing music for nearly three decades and throughout 35 countries. He grew up performing and traveling the world with his musician parents, his father a producer/songwriter for European RCA and his mother a classical violinist with an abiding interest in rock, blues, and jazz. He began performing young, both in the recording studio and on stage, and by the time he was in his early teens he'd acquired a proficiency in multiple musical genres, playing music full time and also touring with several rock and blues bands. He's discovered and developed a consuming interest in gypsy jazz, particularly the music of Django Reinhardt. He's melded this interest with his lifelong love of Mississippi Delta blues to develop a unique style of his own, tinged with rock and Americana influences.
Al is an accomplished songwriter, arranger, and composer producing albums for his fellow musicians at Cymatic Sound Studios in Bandon, Ore., where he also can also be found performing in spare moments at Angelo's Italy His versatile skill with multiple instruments, and expansive love of music is combined into formidable talent that engages and surprises audiences wherever he plays.
As a reminder, there is no cover charge, but patrons must be 21. For more information, visit www.threeriverscasino.com.