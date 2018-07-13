The tournament is a four person scramble, with registration and breakfast starting at 8 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The owners and staff at Coos Golf Club and Restaurant are actively involved in the tournament and provided insight into making the event the best possible. The newly renovated course is located at 93884 Coos Sumner Lane in Coos Bay. To keep it fun, there will be games and mulligans and strings for purchase. Entry fee for the tournament is $90 per person ($360 per team). All proceeds will benefit terminally ill patients in South Coast Hospice’s care.
The silent auction includes golf packages, hotel stays, gift certificates for outings, services and much more. A complete list will be available on the website www.schospice.org and on Facebook on July 15. Karen Snyder, the event chairwoman, states “we have been very fortunate to have the support of so many community businesses and partners. This is the largest event fundraiser for our organization and we greatly appreciate all of the sponsors and auction item donors. Every day we have been receiving new items and the teams are filling up fast.“
Anita McCoy, Volunteer Outreach Specialist said, "The public is invited to join us for the lunch and the silent auction which should start around 2 or 2:30 p.m. Cost of the lunch is $10."
South Coast Hospice has been providing quality end-of-life care to terminally ill persons and bereavement services for their loved ones in this community for 33 years. This event will bring in funds to ensure this 501-(c)3 non-profit organization, can continue to provide compassionate care for all of their patients, without burdening families with costs not covered by insurance for hospice services.
Visit www.schospice.org for more info or to register or contact Anita or Doreen at 541-269-2986 or email at d.kelly@schospice.org.