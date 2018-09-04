BANDON - A “refreshed” Greater Bandon Association is moving forward, guided by a new economic revitalization strategy based upon resident input and an analysis of the local market.
GBA invites the public to a community meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17, at The Barn/Bandon Community Center 1200 11th St. SW to hear more about this exciting direction and activities that are underway as a result.
This is the result of Bandon having been chosen to pilot a nationwide update to the traditional four-point Main Street approach, according to GBA chairman Harv Schubothe. The “refreshed” approach embraces a more strategic, outcome-oriented model that puts a focus on economic impact. It stresses community engagement in developing strategies based on a firmer understanding of the local market.
This past spring, leaders from the national and state Main Street programs began engaging with GBA to help develop transformation strategies for Bandon. Getting input from the community through surveys, focus groups and a community-wide meeting and by providing a market analysis, they helped GBA chose a transformation strategy of relaxed coastal living for its future work.
The strategy chosen - relaxed coastal living - was based on input from the community reflecting their appreciation and support for maintaining Bandon’s small-town charm possesses and expanding the categories of goods and services to make Bandon even more livable.
"Many people living here now were previous visitors to Bandon and were attracted to live here because of that lifestyle," Schubothe said. "To the extent that tourism will continue to receive a focus, GBA will build on the authenticity of downtown that makes it inviting to local people and, in the process, will make it more inviting to visitors as well."
The community desires to have easier access to basic goods and services locally to meet their needs.
"Once again, it was emphasized that providing this for our residents and reducing the leakage of dollars from our economy, it would also be meeting the needs of our visitors," Schubothe said.
GBA will continue to take advantage of Bandon’s outdoor recreational opportunities and local coastal cuisine, understanding they play an integral part in its economic vitality.
Since adopting this strategy, GBA has had teams working in areas such as promotion, design and economic vitality to develop goals with action steps for GBA to move its community transformation work forward. It will be finalizing these work plans at the community meeting and will be seeking the help of those interested in participating in making Bandon an even more livable community.