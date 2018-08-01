COOS BAY — The Friday Foreign Film series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, with this month’s feature, the award-winning Israeli film “In Between” (2016).
Three Palestinian women attempt to balance faith and tradition with their modern lives while living in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv. Laila, a Muslim criminal lawyer who flirts easily with her Jewish colleagues and who parties as hard as she works, but who searches for love as well; and Salma, a lesbian DJ from an educated, Christian family who has a job as a chef share an apartment. When their roommate leaves the nest to marry, she arranges for her cousin Nur to take her place. Nur is a younger, religious Muslim who moves into the apartment in order to study IT at the university. Nur is both intrigued and intimidated by her two sophisticated and secular roommates and her conservative fiancé is horrified by them. When Nur refuses to leave Tel Aviv with him, his violent rebuttal leaves all of the women shaken. Salma and Lalia are confronted with challenges of their own. Lalia has found love with a modern Muslim man whose acceptance proves less than unconditional, and Salma discovers that her family is not as liberal as they claim. “In Between” is a story of a special kind of friendship, a fierce bond that comes about because of shared gender, background, and hopes. Director Maysaloun Hamoud, who earned a fatwah, or death threat for her debut feature film, tells the story of three women with ferocity, grace, and inordinate depth of feeling.
The “Friday Foreign Film” series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information call 269-1101.