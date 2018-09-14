COOS BAY — For the fourth annual free movie in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month 2018, the Coos Hispanic Leadership Committee will present "McFarland, USA," at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway in Coos Bay.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Community agencies will be in the lobby displaying information regarding available programs and resources for Oregon Coast Community Action, DHS Aging and People with Disabilities, DHS Self-Sufficiency Office, Waterfall Community Health Center and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
This film is rated PG. It will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles. This program is free and open to everyone and no registration is required. Free small popcorn while supplies last.
Jim White moves his family after losing his last job as a football coach. He sees that some of the students are worth starting a cross-country team and turns seven students with no hope into one of the best cross-country teams.
Please call 541-756-1949 for additional information on this event.