ELKTON — Interested in a weekend full of fun activities, good food, live music, and reenactors at historical Fort Umpqua? Elkton, Ore., is holding its annual Fort Umpqua Days celebration Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2, with most activities taking place at the Elkton Community Education Center located at 15850 Highway 38.
A parade through town on River Road will kicks off the event at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-day bass tournament launches at 6 a.m. Saturday and again Sunday morning, with weigh-in and awards at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Elkton Lion’s Club will be serving pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. each day on the ECEC Greenhouse Patio. A BBQ lunch will be provided by the Elkton Baptist Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday there will be live music starting at 11 a.m. featuring The Slow Ponies, the popular six-woman cowgirl band, followed by the highly-anticipated auction of more than 50 homemade pies starting at at 1 p.m. Sunday’s lunch features live music by Oregon Old Time Fiddlers.
ECEC’s reconstruction of historic Fort Umpqua, the festival’s namesake, will be filled with activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend depicting life at a Hudson’s Bay Company fur trading post. Costumed characters from the mid-1800s will portray life on the post. Kids and adults alike can take part in historic themed activities at the Fort.
The 14th season of the “Echoes of the Umpqua” musical pageant wraps up both nights. Each year local residents write and perform a rousing and entertaining play that offers a glimpse into Elkton’s history. This year’s production tells the story of the historic journey of the stern wheeler "SWAN" as it navigated the Umpqua River in 1869. Performances will begin at 5 p.m. and be at the ECEC Amphitheater. Saturday’s pageant will be followed by a Chuck Wagon Dinner provided by Brandborg Winery starting at 6 p.m. Diners and festival attendees can stay and enjoy live music by Contra Swings, a fiddling and guitar playing duo from Coos Bay.
All weekend, guests can explore crafts and food booths, a native plant nursery, locally grown produce, a display of art quilts by Elkton Quilters, the ECEC Gift Shop, Outpost Café, an ice cream social, antique bike display and more. Guests also can visit the Butterfly Pavilion to adopt a Monarch butterfly before releasing it to begin its fall migration.
ECEC is a nonprofit organization founded to provide cultural, educational and social activities to participants of all ages. For more information, please call 541-584-2692, email info@elktonbutterflies.com, or visit www.elktonbutterflies.com.