BANDON - Former 6-foot, 10-inch center for the Phoenix Suns, Bayard Forrest, has a special connection to Bandon. He and his wife, Peg, a Bandon native, consider the community their home-away-from-home, and they will be visiting to share their experiences in 30 years of ministry around the world.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Peg will conduct a Women’s Meeting at First Baptist Church, 860 Second Street (the little white church on the hill on U.S. Highway 101). Then, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, Bay will speak at First Baptist Church’s worship service about his missionary and ministry work around the world.
This will be followed by a potluck at 12:30 p.m. in First Baptist’s community building. Food will be provided by First Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church, both of whom support Focus Ministries, Bay and Peg’s
ministry outreach. All three events are open to the public, and all are welcome.
Through Focus Ministries, Bay and Peg speak at a variety of events around the world, and those who have hear them speak always come away with encouraged hearts and uplifted spirits. Bay’s powerful, creative communication style and fascinating stories from his years with the NBA to his missionary work in Kenya engage his audiences and change lives. He is especially good with kids and teens, and First Baptist Church encourages the community’s youth to come hear him speak.
Peg's natural proclivity for teaching will make the Saturday women’s event a memorable experience as well.
"It’s not every day we have celebrities in Bandon – much less ones who grew up around here," said Pastor Greg Fodrea of First Baptist. "Bay and Peg Forrest’s visit will be a delightful treat for the whole community and
they hope to see as many of their former friends and neighbors – as well as new friends – at these events."
To learn more, e-mail Greg Fodrea at pastor@bandonfirstbaptistchurch.com, call the church at 541-347-2273, or feel free to come to church on any Sunday morning or Wednesday evening. All visitors are always welcome.