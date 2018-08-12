COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department is continuing its mission of making the community safer by hosting a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation course for health care providers. The course will be held at Coos Bay Fire Department's main station at 450 Elrod Ave.
This American Heart Association, Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class will be held 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23. Registration is required as the class will be limited to 15 participants. There will be a $50 charge for this class, and certification cards will be issued through this course.
This class is intended for ages eight years and up to help save lives by learning the skills of CPR. The course follows the American Heart Association curriculum. For more information and to register, call the Fire Department at 541-269-1191.