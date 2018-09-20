Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Pacific Tree Frog
A small Pacific tree frog tries his best to stay hidden from view on a mossy covered tree Wednesday. The frog, which are common to the Pacific coast of Oregon and Washington, on a tree in Nesika County Park near Allegany. Other wet-loving critters nearby was a salamander and several banana slugs.

 Lou Sennick, The World

CHARLESTON — Learn to identify the common amphibians in our area and their habitat requirements. Create, enjoy and explore amphibian habitat in your woodland. From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 there will be a lecture  followed by a short walk near the South Slough visitor center with instructor Lauren Grand, OSU Extension Forestry and Natural Resources. Meet at South Slough Interpertive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road in Charleston.

Participants should bring a flashlight. Cost is $15 per person.

Register online at http://bit.ly/CoosCountyForestry.

Questions: Call Shawna at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.

