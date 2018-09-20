CHARLESTON — Learn to identify the common amphibians in our area and their habitat requirements. Create, enjoy and explore amphibian habitat in your woodland. From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 there will be a lecture followed by a short walk near the South Slough visitor center with instructor Lauren Grand, OSU Extension Forestry and Natural Resources. Meet at South Slough Interpertive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road in Charleston.
Participants should bring a flashlight. Cost is $15 per person.
Register online at http://bit.ly/CoosCountyForestry.
Questions: Call Shawna at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.