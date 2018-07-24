BANDON - Packets are now available and applications are being accepted for anyone who intends to run for the office of mayor or city councilor in the upcoming Nov. 6 General Election. The filing deadline is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28.
Bandon City Recorder Denise Russell is the elections filing officer for City of Bandon elections.
A person is eligible for an elective office of the city if he or she is a qualified elector within the meaning of the State of Oregon Constitution.
The elector must have resided in the city during the 12 months immediately preceding the election and maintain his or her residency in the City of Bandon during the term of office.
Open City of Bandon positions include mayor, currently held by Mary Schamehorn, and three City Council positions, currently held by Peter Braun, Chris Powell and Madeline Seymour. All positions are nonpartisan.
The City Council seats are four-year terms and the mayor's term is for two years, all beginning in January 2019.
All four incumbents have picked up paperwork and have been authorized to begin collecting signatures, according to the city.
Schamehorn is seeking an eighth two-year term as mayor. She has served as Bandon's mayor for 14 years. Schamehorn has run unopposed for four of her seven bids for election. She was opposed by Nancy Evans, David Kimes and Mike Claassen. She also served on the City Council in the 1970s and early 1980s and on the city's Planning Commission.
Powell has served on the City Council for a total of 14 years - three full terms and a partial term. If re-elected, this will be his fourth four-year term.
Braun has served one full four-year term as city councilor. If re-elected, this will be his second four-year term.
Seymour has also served one full four-year term as city councilor and is currently council president. If re-elected, this will be her second four-year term.
For more information, contact Russell at 541-347-2437.