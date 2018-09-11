BANDON — The local District of the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers will once again be offering fiddle lessons. There will be no beginning fiddle class this time. However, the group will be offering two different classes directed toward those with some fiddling experience, and those of the intermediate level. Bob Shaffar, who is an accomplished fiddler and musician, will lead the class.
Class for the intermediate students will meet at 6 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at Harbor Lights Middle School in Bandon. The second class will begin at 6:45 p.m. Classes will begin on Sept. 20. A suggested $5 donation per lesson will go into the Oldtime Fiddlers Scholarship fund, which is used to pay instructors, buy fiddles and supplies, and provide student scholarships.
The goal is to learn new songs and skills and keep the old time music going. The group does not use sheet music, students learn the songs by ear, though CDs are provided for practicing the tunes at home. An understanding of music theory is helpful, but not necessary to play.
To sign up or obtain more information, call Dawn Vonderlin at 541-347-4561. Space is limited so a prompt response is encouraged.