Through Sept. 15, Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of Oregon agriculture for a chance to be featured in the 2019 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.
The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the crops, the cultivation, the landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology, or tradition of family farming and ranching.
“What makes the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar so special is that the images are sourced from the public,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Oregon agriculture is an inspiring, visually interesting subject for photographers.
“We’re looking for what I call ‘gaze-worthy’ images, photos that you can enjoy for a month as the calendar hangs on the wall,” said Moss.
The Oregon’s Bounty Calendar is mailed to nearly 70,000 Farm Bureau members around the state and thousands more are distributed throughout the year. It’s an exceptional opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to get their work shown broadly.
Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic shots — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. Subject ideas include rural scenery; scenes from farmers markets, roadside stands, u-picks, on-farm events, county fairs, and rodeos; portraits of farmers, ranchers, kids, and farm families; planting or harvest shots; and close-ups of fruits, vegetables, flowers, crops in the field, and farm animals.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 15, and there’s no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.
As thanks for participating, everyone who submits photos with their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar. Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty, along with six runners up, will receive a photo credit in the calendar and numerous copies.
Images can be submitted in three ways:
1. Email photos to: annemarie@oregonfb.org, (Note that our email server has a file size limit of 10mb. You may need to send photos individually).
2. Upload photos to OFB’s dropbox at https://spaces.hightail.com/uplink/OregonFarmBureau
3. Mail a thumb drive, disc, or printed photos to OFB, attn: Anne Marie Moss, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.
See past calendars and get more information at www.oregonfb.org/calendar.
Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and the state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.
For more information, contact Anne Marie Moss, OFB Communications Director, at annemarie@oregonfb.org, 503.399.1701.