BANDON - A free Family Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Library staff will be showing the 1966 film, "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" in the Sprague Community Room. Looking to score a break as a newspaper reporter and impress beautiful Alma Parker (Joan Staley), milquetoast typesetter Luther Heggs (Don Knotts) pitches a story about his small town's haunted house. When his editor (Dick Sargent) insists Luther spend a night alone in the spooky mansion, where a grisly murder-suicide had taken place decades earlier, the timid reporter learns that the house contains a supernatural resident who doesn't like visitors.
Everyone is welcome to bring their family and join in this free event. The movie may be too scary for the very young. For more information, contact children's librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221.