BANDON - The Coos County Noxious Weed Advisory Board will sponsor a Fall Noxious Weed Day from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend to learn about noxious weeds. Topics will cover weed identification and control, especially the pesky weeds that are tough to manage. Fall is often a great time to attack them before winter sets in, according to the advisory board. Also, gorse management and control will be discussed and the group will take a tour of the gorse control plots in Bandon. Applicator credits are available.
For more information, contact Cassie Bouska at 541-572-5263 ext. 25290 or Cassie.bouska@oregonstate.edu.