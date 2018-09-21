COOS BAY — A FACT Oregon regional workshop will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at South Coast Education Service District Region No. 7 located at 1350 Teakwood in Coos Bay.
FACT Oregon, South Coast Education Service District and Douglas Educational District, will host a day of learning sponsored by Oregon ABLE Savings Plan. Topics will include: Special education, Behavior transition to adulthood, Assistive technology, Financial planning, Person-centered planning, Leadership opportunities, explore local services and resources, and meet other families.
Cost is free to a parent or family member of Child With Disability, free to SCESD or DESD staff, $10 to invited exhibitor, and $30 to other professionals who need a Certificate of Attendance. Lunch is included.
Contact Heather Olivier by emailing her at heather@factoregon.org.
Register online at https://factoregon.z2systems.com.