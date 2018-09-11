BANDDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host another diabetes education forum from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Sprague Room at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Dr. Nicole Rush, OD from Bandon Vision Center will be discussing glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and general eye care for those with diabetes. Come learn about how diabetes can affect the eyes and why regular eye exams are so important.
This event is sponsored by the Bandon Lions Club, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.