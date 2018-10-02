COQUILLE - On Friday, Oct. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, the Coquille Valley Better Living Center, in conjunction with the Coquille Seventh-day Adventist Church, will host the 2nd annual Evidence by Design conference.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Michael Hasel, a professor of Near-Eastern Studies and Archaeology at the School of Religion, Southern Adventist University, and director of the Institute of Archaeology and Lynn H. Wood Archaeological Museum. He has published eight books and over 150 articles and has appeared in documentaries, on the Hope Channel and in National Geographic. He has worked in the Middle East as an archaeologist for 30 years and serves as co-director of The Fourth Expedition to Lachish.
Hasel is an engaging speaker and will be discussing his experiences excavating the Capital of Babylon at 7 p.m. on Friday, then starting at 9:45-11 a.m. on Saturday, he will discuss excavating the royal city of Lachish and fortress of Masada and from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, he will discuss excavating the fortress of Elah.
The conference is free to the public and will be held at the church auditorium, located at 1051 North Cedar Point Road, Coquille.
For more information, call 541-260-0091.