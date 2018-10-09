BANDON - Ethan Butler started his scouting career as a cub scout in Bandon and advanced through the cub scouting program earning the Arrow of Light, the highest award in the cub scouting program. He then joined Boy Scout Troop 313 where he enjoyed camping and learning numerous scouting skills. On the journey, Ethan served in several leadership positions within the troop and attended several week-long summer camps. On Sept. 20 he earned the Eagle Scout badge, Boy Scouting’s highest achievement. In addition to the Eagle Scout award, Ethan earned several Eagle Palms recognizing his achievement for earning a total of 36 merit badges - 15 more than required for the eagle award.
In addition to his involvement with Boy Scouts, Ethan has been active in the Sea Cadet program, where he has also received several leadership awards.
Ethan is the son of Lisa Butler and Chris Butler of Bandon. Chris is the Scoutmaster of Troop 313. Jim Proehl is assistant Scoutmaster. Bandon’s Boy Scout troop is chartered to the Bandon Lions Club.
Ethan is a senior at Bandon High School where he has been on the honor roll every year. He has also been in both the band and jazz bands, as well as part of the athletic program. After graduating, he plans on earning a degree in general engineering.
For his Eagle Scout project, Ethan helped develop a piece of property for the Bandon Historical Society Museum by creating additional parking spaces as well as removal of invasive plant species and then planting new shrubs and flowers. Completing the project required 15 hour of his own time as well as the assistance of nine helpers for an additional 73 hours.
The following is how Ethan responded to the question "What does Scouting mean to you":
"Scouting means doing the right thing, even when it won't benefit you. We are taught the values of being a good citizen and a good Samaritan and what it means to be one through Scouting. It encourages boys to do good by everyone, not just themselves or those they know. Scouting teaches young boys how to be well-mannered men.
"I have had the privilege of participating in the Scouting program for several years. It has greatly benefited my life. I learned several important things, such as what to do in an emergency, how to lead a group of people, how to be led and how to give back to the community. Besides all of the things I have learned through the program, I have also met some wonderful people through Scouting and have had the honor of helping those in need.
"The Bandon Historical Museum obtained property to expand its parking lot. With the parking area came a strip of land that required tending to. This strip of land had been infested with invasive species. It needed to be incorporated into the existing museum landscaping. The slope on the newly obtained strip was a little different in elevation than the land the museum wanted to incorporate it into. We planned on and succeeded in fixing this difference with filling. Though the museum has its own corps of volunteers, 'they tend to be older and not ready to do outdoor landscaping work,' according to former Scoutmaster and current assistant Scoutmaster Jim Proehl."