COOS BAY — The congregation of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay is inviting one and all to attend their European Street Faire, to be held on Sunday, Sept. 9, at and around the church at Fourth and Market streets in Coos Bay.
Fairgoers will be able to eat, drink, be entertained and shop at the fair, which will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Attractions at the event will include French, German, Italian and Norwegian sidewalk cafes, the “Kaffeehaus Vienna” and an Irish pub. There will be a kinderfaire, displays of preschool art and the “Lilliput Park.” Fortune tellers, buskers will entertain fairgoers, and there will be games, music, including a polka band, and dancing. Shopping will be available at Auntie Em’s Attic Shoppe.
Event sponsors include Joe and Xandra McKeown, West Coast Contractors, Liz Cowden, John and Teri Whitty, Myrle Ellingsen, Jeff and Caddy McKeown and Wilbur and Judy Jensen.
Proceeds from the faire will support the church, the Emmanuel Episcopal Preschool and the Coos Food Cupboard. (Food barrels for the Food Cupboard will be onsite for contributions.)