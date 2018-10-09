BANDON - Elizabeth Hewitt was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Oct. 2 City Council meeting.
GBA is beginning its fourth year of presenting this award to the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Hewitt was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Devon's Boutique.
Hewitt has been the volunteer site coordinator for the Start Making a Reader Today program at Ocean Crest Elementary School for three years. She is responsible for overseeing SMART reading sessions, training volunteer readers, acting as liasion with school staff and tracking data. In her three years, she has served 160 children, supervised 60 volunteer readers who gave 1,148 one-on-one reading hours and volunteered 605 hours. She also ordered, inventoried and supervised book giveaway day which resulted 1,796 giveaway books. Her smile and warm demeanor light up the room and she brings an infectious passion for literacy to SMART.
Hewitt has also served on the Bandon School Board for the past three years, also serving as chairman of the board.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the May award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Oct. 26.